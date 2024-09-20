Chesterfield car crash leaves pedestrian dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after they were struck by a car in Chesterfield County Thursday evening, police say.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the 9300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

A BMW was driving east on the turnpike when it hit the victim who was in the street. The driver of the BMW remained on the scene and cooperated, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died of their injuries.

If you have any information on this crash, police ask you to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.