Chesterfield Police, fire officials investigating car fire with person dead inside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police and fire officials are investigating a car fire with a person dead inside on Monday.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Captain Joe Harvey said they received a call in reference to the car fire in the area of Lucks Lane and Matyiko Court, which is located just off of Route 288.

It was not specified around what time the call came in.

Harvey said there was a person dead inside of the burning car, but there are very limited details about the circumstances at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.