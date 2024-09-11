Driver dead after pickup truck strikes tree in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after a pickup truck they were driving ran off the road and struck a tree in Chesterfield, police say.

The truck was driving southbound on Courthouse Road when the crash happened. The driver was pronounced

dead at the scene of the crash.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim until family has been notified.

If you have any information that can help an investigation into the crash, police ask you to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.