Woman killed while trying to cross Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed after being hit by a car Tuesday morning on Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield Police said the woman was walking across the westbound lanes when she was hit by a car. The car stayed at the crash site.

Police believe another car may have also hit the woman after the first car, but that second vehicle drove off.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police said they are still working to notify her next of kin before releasing her identity.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to call (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers.