Chesterfield is seeking feedback on the future of the Fairgrounds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is seeking feedback on potential improvements to the Fairgrounds property.

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation launched an online survey to collect public input on its Fairgrounds Master Plan, with a deadline to complete the survey set at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 28.

The department recommends adding a climate-controlled exhibition building, multi-purpose pavilion, carnival and outdoor venue space, and an amphitheater.

The survey asks for input on amenities and activities respondents would like to see at the Fairgrounds, including a community garden, hammock park, mini-golf, rock climbing, a skate and bike park, and trails for walking and cycling.

Event options include agriculture-based events, concerts, fitness or hobby clubs, farmers' markets, and summer camps.

It also asks for feedback on the current parking situation.

Feedback collected during an April 10 community meeting and from the online survey will be used to shape initial design concepts and ideas that could be included in the master plan.

Click here to find the survey.

