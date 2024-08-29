He was atop the Ferris Wheel at Chesterfield County Fair as chaos broke out below: 'It was a mess'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Randy Sealey understands why the Chesterfield County Fair implemented new age restriction and dress code rules this week.

Sealey was riding the Ferris Wheel at the fair on Saturday when multiple fights broke out below him.

"It was a mess," Sealey said. "We could see the whole thing, not intentional, but it happened."

Some of the fights were also caught on video and shared widely on social media.

Fighting leads to multiple arrests at Chesterfield County Fair

The fights led to not only some injuries and arrests, but also new rules at the fair including who can come in and what they can wear.

No one under age of 18 is allowed at the Chesterfield County Fair after 6 p.m. unless they're with an adult age 21 or older.

Additionally, anyone wearing what law enforcement may deem as "questionable clothing" or anyone wearing "gang colors/clothing and/or masks" will not be permitted in.

"The reasoning is we want everybody to be safe and secure," Chesterfield Fair General Manager Brenda White Vaughn said. "We don’t want anybody sneaking in saying they’re here to have fun, and then they’re really not.”

After the new rules were announced, hundreds of CBS 6 viewers reacted on on social media.

Most of the people who commented on Facebook on supported the new safety measures, and some questioned how and who determined "questionable clothing."

"I understand the rules and restrictions but can somebody inform me on what is questionable clothings?" one viewer posted on Facebook.

"Maybe someone would like to explain to the rest of us what 'gang colors' are?" someone else asked. "If I show up wearing a red shirt (I do have some) will I be told to leave, because I might be a member of the Bloods? What is the news NOT telling us about who the perps were/are?"

"We know there are some elderly people who perhaps have medical conditions [and must wear a mask], we understand that," Vaughn said. "But when you see [someone], and it’s 100 degrees outside, and [they're wearing] a big heavy wool or fleece or whatever ski mask that can be pulled down and cover your face, there’s something off-kilter about that one."

Fair and county leaders created fair's clothing policy, not police, but said they will defer to police on what is considered "questionable" or potentially gang-related.

"They know more about situations that may be internal that may cause problems, clothing wise. We don't ask them the details on that, and they probably wouldn't give it to us anyhow," White Vaughn said.

Chesterfield Police told CBS 6 it will be monitoring the event as it normally would.

Visitors can bring in a clear bag that is no larger than a fanny pack.

"It’s the world we live in unfortunately and it’s what we have to do to maintain safety and security, and sometimes our sanity, too," she said.

Sealey said he applauded the fair for making the move.

"They did a wonderful job, and I think it’s going to save the fair, which is a wonderful thing," he said.

