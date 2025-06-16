Electric vehicle fire keeps Chesterfield County crews busy for hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews worked to extinguish an electric vehicle fire Monday in Chesterfield County.

The EV's batteries caught fire after the driver of the SUV drove off the road, clipped a cement culvert, and overturned the vehicle on Walton Bluff Parkway.

"Dealing with an electric vehicle fire is much different than putting out a typical vehicle fire," a Chesterfield fire spokesperson posted on social media. "EV batteries are encased in protective shells, complicating efforts to extinguish and cool the batteries. It takes more resources and time to handle."

The spokesperson said while crews typically remain on the scene of a vehicle fire for about an hour, an EV fire can keep crews tied up for closer to four hours.

"Since 2021, our firefighters have been going through extensive training, so they are equipped to handle these types of fires. And by the end of this year, all firefighters across Virginia will be required to undergo training on EV and lithium-ion battery fires," the spokesperson said.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.