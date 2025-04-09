Ceremony honors Chesterfield first responders

RICHMOND, Va. — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS honored those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in a ceremony on Tuesday night.

The department presented several dozen firefighters, police officers, deputies, emergency communications officers, volunteer rescue squad members, and some civilians with "Live Save Awards."

In addition, six firefighters and eight Virginia National Guard members were awarded the department's highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for saving flooding victims in Southwest Virginia after Hurricane Helene in September.

Several were also honored for recent promotions.

