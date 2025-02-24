Chesterfield County firefighters trained to tackle electric vehicle fires with new protocol

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Responding to car fires is routine for Chesterfield County firefighters, but electric vehicle (EV) fires present unique challenges that require specialized training and protocols.

Chesterfield County Fire Department began adapting its procedures in 2020 due to the distinct difficulties posed by EV battery fires.

"Everything with an electric vehicle is just different," said Battalion Chief Rick Grassel.

EV batteries are encased in protective shells, complicating efforts to extinguish and cool the batteries.

"It’s very difficult to get water onto the actual battery to be able to extinguish and cool the batteries," Grassel said.

In response, Chesterfield Fire implemented specialized training for all personnel starting in 2021.

"Every single firefighter in our department attended in 2021," he said.

That training was put to the test over the weekend when an EV fire call required substantial resources, including two engine companies, a ladder truck, a safety officer, a battalion chief, and a medic unit. The response spanned three to four hours, far longer than the usual 30 minutes.

Sometimes, Grassel notes, letting the fire burn might be the best approach for environmental impact.

"If it’s heavily involved in fire, we can actually do less impact to the environment if we let it burn," he said.

The Virginia General Assembly mandates all state firefighters undergo EV and lithium-ion battery fire training by the end of this year with a bill passed in the 2023 session. Chief Grassel also advises EV owners to use proper chargers at home, installed by professionals.

