CI Sources: Teen driver killed in Chesterfield after car crashes into tree

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a car crash that occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim was driving a 2006 Cadillac when they lost control and crashed into a tree on the 9000 block of Hopkins Road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries.

CI Sources have told CBS 6 that the driver was a teenager.

Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

