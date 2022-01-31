Chesterfield Police investigate fatal shooting at Holiday Inn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Midlothian Turnpike that left one person dead early Monday morning.

Chesterfield Police said they responded to the report of a shooting at the hotel just after midnight. They found two people, both men, with gunshot wounds inside one of the rooms.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police stated they are continuing to investigate, but there is no immediate threat to the community.

Lt. Justin Aronson told CBS 6 the suspect is known to detectives.

The man who was killed is not from the area, Aronson said. Officers are working to notify the victim's next of kin before releasing their identity.

Police did not release a possible motive, but are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.