Chesterfield begins demolition of Spring Rock Green ahead of ‘District 60’ redevelopment
Demolition started in earnest on Spring Rock Green shopping center Tuesday. The aging center’s site is slated for redevelopment into the mixed-use project Springline at District 60.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 21, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The redevelopment of an aging shopping center in Chesterfield has hit its first major milestone. County officials held a ceremony today (Tuesday) to mark the start of demolition of the Spring Rock Green shopping center on Midlothian Turnpike. The site is being cleared to make way for Springline at District 60, which is the newly unveiled name for the massive mixed-use development planned to fill the property. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
