Chesterfield Police searching for 17-year-old runaway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for a 17-year-old runaway that was last seen near his home on Perrymont Road Saturday morning.

Police said Chase Dingess is Caucasian, about six-foot-two in height with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and green, camouflage pants.

Anyone with information about where he is can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

