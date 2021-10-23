Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chesterfield Police searching for 17-year-old runaway

items.[0].image.alt
Chesterfield Police
Chase Dingess
Chesterfield Runaway.png
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 15:25:46-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for a 17-year-old runaway that was last seen near his home on Perrymont Road Saturday morning.

Police said Chase Dingess is Caucasian, about six-foot-two in height with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and green, camouflage pants.

Anyone with information about where he is can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide