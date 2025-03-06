Chesterfield gives away diapers and wipes to families in need: 'Diapers are really expensive'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Britney Archer works with vulnerable families in Chesterfield and sees firsthand how difficult it can be raising an infant or baby.

“Diapers are really expensive, and as we all know, economic times are hard right now,” Archer explained. “The cost of living has gone up. Groceries are a huge expenditure. So for families, diapers are super expensive and they’re something you can't go without.”

Many of Archer’s families rely on Chesterfield County and their services for daily needs. She recalled one new parent that needed assistance going to the grocery store.

“We had a family recently that was a child who had been born prematurely, had a medical diagnosis, and it was really hard for them to get out to all of their appointments and get to the store, especially because sometimes these children have equipment — whether it be oxygen tanks, monitors, those kinds of things. So to go to the store with those children can be very difficult,” Archer recalled.

She showed CBS 6 their storage room located on Whitepine Road which is typically full with diapers and wipes.

“Usually, this entire wall is stacked with diapers to the top. Right. Now we don't have very many diapers, so our supply is running a little low, which is why this diaper drive this year is really important,” Archer said.

The Chesterfield County Diaper Drive is back for its 12th year, and organizers are asking for the community’s help to collect newly packaged baby diapers and wipes.

They said this year, the need is critical.

“It’s very important. It's part of the hygiene. You don't want the baby with a soiled diaper and then have a rash that is going to end up through infection. Diapers are super important and it's very expensive now,” said Valeska Silva, a case manager for Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First.

As part of the drive, residents and businesses are encouraged to purchase new, unopened packages of diapers to assist hundreds of families across the county and Colonial Heights enrolled with Families First – a nationally accredited program of Healthy Families America and Parents as Teachers, which provides family support services to ensure children are healthy, well-adjusted individuals ready to start school by age 5.

The drive also assists Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield, which provides early intervention support and services to infants and toddlers from birth through age 2 who have delays in their development or diagnosed conditions that will most likely lead to delays.

There are several ways to pitch-in and donate this year.

Community partners, such as local businesses, daycares, neighborhood associations, churches, and fraternity and sorority groups are highly encouraged to host individual diaper drives this month.

The public can purchase new baby diapers and unscented baby wipes directly from the county’s Diaper Drive’s Amazon Wish List.

Individuals can drop off their newly packaged baby diapers and unscented baby wipes at any Chesterfield Public Library branch (with the exception of LaPrade Library, which is closed for renovations) during operating hours.

People can also schedule a time to drop off their diapers and wipes at the following locations by calling:

Rogers Building Mental Health Support Services located on 6801 Lucy Corr Boulevard at 804-768-7212.

Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield located on 9711 Farrar Court at 804-768-7205.

Interested organizations, groups, daycares or businesses interested in starting their own diaper drives should directly contact Ashley Rogers at rogersa@chesterfield.gov ; or Leslie Pakula at pakulal@chesterfield.gov to receive official Diaper Drive material, and to arrange times to drop off donations in person.

Chesterfield-based Hitting Cancer Below the Belt [ hcb2.org ] (HCB2), an organization promoting colorectal cancer education and screening, is partnering with Chesterfield County to help collect new baby diapers and unscented wipes during its 13th annual Boxer Brief 5K in Richmond in June.

