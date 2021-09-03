Chesterfield Police search for 77-year-old woman who went missing Thursday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing 77-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday night.

Diana Cuthbert was reported missing after her family was unable to locate her.

She is described as a white female, about 5 feet 1 inches tall. She has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black corduroy pants and a white sweater.

She may be driving a white, 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, with Virginia license plates URA1415.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.