Woman injured in devastating Chesterfield house fire

Posted at 6:50 AM, Aug 30, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire ripped through a home in the southern part of Chesterfield County early Wednesday morning, leaving one woman injured and her two dogs presumably dead.

The emergency call for the fire came in around 3 a.m. Chesterfield firefighters said they responded to the two-story home on Devlin Drive, near River Road, and found it fully-engulfed.

A woman living in the home jumped from a second story window to escape. Firefighters said she is injured from the jump and smoke inhalation.

They are trying to locate her two dogs, but believe they died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire in Chesterfield on Devlin Drive. August 30, 2023.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

