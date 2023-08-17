Chesterfield dentist reinforces back-to-school checkups

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield dentist is encouraging parents to make their students appointments for checkups before the return to class next week.

Dr. Lindsey North serves children at Bitty Bites Pediatric Dentistry in Chesterfield and is a member of the Virginia Dental Association.

To make sure students stay ready to learn, back-to-school is the perfect time to schedule a child’s dental appointment, she said.

“We're seeing a lot of kids that are coming in because they need their school forms and things like that. It's nice because we can check up on everything for them and catch [issues] when their small,” Dr. North explained.

Children with poor oral health care are nearly three times more likely to miss school because of dental pain, according to recent research.

North warned that a child’s cavity can grow quickly and reach the nerve of the tooth which can cause pain, infection and abscess. Bacteria in your mouth can affect your bloodstream leading to other health problems.

Set a good example for your child by brushing and flossing your teeth every day and before bedtime.

Parents with children who may need that extra encouragement should download toothbrushing apps. Dr. North recommended Pokémon Smile and Philips Sonicare for Kids apps.

Purchasing floss in different colors or flavors can help make brushing more exciting.

Dr. North also stressed the importance of wearing a mouthguard to protect your child athlete’s smile. Seeking out a guard that a dentist can mold to your teeth is the best protection, she said.

“I really recommend them highly for basketball, baseball, football — those kinds of sports where you have a danger of either being hit by another player or by a ball or a hoop. A common cause that I've seen of teeth getting knocked out is playing basketball and another one is with baseball.”