Driver dies after losing control of car, crashing into pole in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver died when they lost control of their car and crashed into a pole in Chesterfield on Monday evening, according to police.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of Kingsland Road at 5:50 p.m.

Police say the car was heading east on Kingsland Road at a "high rate of speed" when the driver lost control and hit the power pole.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kingsland Road is closed between Bendahl Valley Drive and "approximately 50 yards east" of Bendahl Valley Drive. It is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tips and information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

