Chesterfield CVS robbed, police search for man in surveillance photo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Chesterfield CVS store Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the CVS at 13180 Midlothian Turnpike around 4:45 p.m., Lt. Jessica Sidell with Chesterfield Police said.

Sidell said the suspects walked into the store and demanded prescription medication from a clerk.

The suspect said he had a gun and after receiving the medication, police say he fled the scene in a dark color sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspects as a while male around 30-years-old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build.

"He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue mask, black shorts, black baseball cap, and shoes and socks that had neon green on them. He was also wearing glasses," said Sidell.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.