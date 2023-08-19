Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man, violated house arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An escaped man is currently wanted by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office after he violated his home incarceration sentence.

The wanted man, 42-year-old William Thomas Powell, was serving his sentence on the 500 block of Pullbrook Drive in Chesterfield.

Powell failed to show up for a check-in where a drug test was required. Police deputies searched for Powell using electronic surveillance to track him through his ankle monitor.

At one point his monitor was removed, and Chesterfield Police K-9s were used to track him to a point where he may have been picked up by a vehicle along Route 10 in Chester.

Powell was serving out his sentence for the following charges:



Felony possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs with a 20-month sentence

A second felony possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs, with a five-year suspended sentence

A felony probation violation where he received an additional 11 months

Powell is approximately six feet tall and 280 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Powell's whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 804-748-1490 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

