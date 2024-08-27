How Chesterfield County is reaching out to its large and growing Spanish-speaking community

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The 2023 census showed Chesterfield County has the largest Spanish-speaking population in Metro Richmond and one of the densest in Virginia.

County leaders are hosting an event to share the voices of that community and better communicate with families about their issues.

The first “Cafe con la Comunidad” will be held at the Beulah Recreation Center at 6901 Hopkins Road from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The event is designed to allow native Spanish speakers to meet and ask questions to Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chair and Dale District Representative Jim Holland, County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey, and other key county leaders and administrators in Spanish.

Delilah Medrano serves as Chesterfield’s Multicultural Community Engagement Coordinator in the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“Truly this is a space that is for our Spanish-speaking community so that you're not the one and only asking for interpretation help — where you feel a little bit soloed out or isolated,” Medrano explained.

To hear those questions in Spanish, county officials will be equipped with headphone translation devices that will allow for simultaneous interpretation to engage directly with Spanish speakers.

Latinos In Virginia Empowerment Center is supporting this innovative interpretation framework, according to a press release.

Jose G. Ramos owns Cafe Legacy Fresh and sells his Guatemalan-grown coffee at the Latino Farmers Market in Rockwood Park.

He’s also donating his coffee to be served at Tuesday’s “Cafe con la Comunidad.”

“I want Cafe Legacy Fresh to be in the rooms when people are making decisions,” Ramos said. “When people that are looking to drive forward, people are looking to live their purpose every day — I want our coffee to be in those rooms.”

Ramos knows some of Chesterfield’s Spanish-speaking community members have difficulty connecting with resources or getting answers to problems because of a language barrier.

“If you don't know the language, there's always going to be that extra step that you have to go over. But I believe that there are definitely great resources [in Chesterfield],” he said.

Interested residents can also submit questions for leaders and pre-register for the event atChesterfield’s official “Café con la Comunidad” webpage, which also serves as a resource for the Aug. 27 event.

Aside from an informal question-and-answer session, “Café con la Comunidad” will also feature staff from several county departments providing information about local programs, services and resources:



Chesterfield County Social Services

Chesterfield County Commissioner of Revenue

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

Chesterfield Public Libraries

Chesterfield County Police Department

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office

Chesterfield County Constituent and Media Services

Chesterfield Health District

Chesterfield County Mental Health Department

Chesterfield County Community Enhancement Department

Chesterfield County Procurement Department

Chesterfield County Treasurer’s Office

Each department will include a Spanish-speaking representative and bilingual material to help further immerse and engage residents with all Chesterfield has to offer.

A kids zone will offer several activities sponsored by Chesterfield County Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department, allowing parents to learn more about their program offerings.

Before the conversation session, food trucks and complimentary coffee will be available, along with the opportunity to win several raffle prizes. DJ “Stop The Madness Latino,” and Spanish folk dance will also be featured during “Café con la Comunidad.”

“Latino families, we always open the doors of our home and we offer good food, good music, and a good time,” Medrano said. “That's what we'll be offering at “Cafe con la Comunidad.”

County leaders aim to hold more cafe events across Chesterfield in the upcoming months.



