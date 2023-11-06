Chesterfield County nearing completion of $65 million Route 10 widening project

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A major road widening project outside Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County is entering the home stretch.

The $65 million expansion of Route 10 between Bermuda Triangle Road and Rivers Bend Boulevard is expected to be largely completed soon, with all eight travel lanes of the expanded roadway anticipated to be open to traffic before the end of 2023 after years of construction.

The project also involves a six-lane expansion of Meadowville Road between Route 10 and where it intersects with Rivers Bend Boulevard near Hogans Drive. The county announced that the new traffic signal for the revamped intersection that connects those two pieces of the project became operational in late October.

The two-mile Route 10 section was previously four lanes, while the Meadowville section was formerly two lanes.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.