Chesterfield County Police investigating fatal car crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed one man in Chesterfield.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday evening in the 7200 block of Beach Road.

A 2005 Honda Civic was traveling north when it collided with a 2018 Subaru Forrester, which was traveling south.

The victim was driving the Honda Civic and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Subaru driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

County police are continuing to investigate the crash. If you have any information, you should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

