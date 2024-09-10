Chesterfield County Jail inmate found dead

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield County Jail inmate who attempted to take his life has died.

A Deputy Sheriff found Stephen Martin Horne of Hopewell sitting on the cell floor with a piece of clothing around his neck while conducting a security round, according to a the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office. Horne was in a cell by himself.

Horne was transported to Chippenham Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2:47 p.m.

Horne entered the Chesterfield Jail on Saturday, Sept. 7 and was being held without bond on several motor vehicle driving related charges.

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating Horne's death.

