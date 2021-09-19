Chesterfield County inmate dies in custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County inmate died in custody on Saturday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., an inmate notified deputies that her roommate, Rebecca Franklin, 32, was having a medical emergency.

Deputies responded and found Franklin unresponsive in the Transit Area of the jail where new committals are initially housed.

Additional deputies and medical personnel responded and began emergency medical procedures, including CPR and the administration of several doses of NARCAN.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived on the scene to advance live-saving measures. However, Franklin could not be revived and was pronounced deceased.

Franklin was being held for a felony probation violation for the possession of a contained substance in Hopewell, a felony probation violation stemming from an earlier conviction for Abuse of a Child With Serious Injury in Prince George and a felony probation violation for Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Drug in Colonial Heights.

Franklin was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of her death.