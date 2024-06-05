Chesterfield County working to find descendants of gravesites found during construction

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County officials are now seeking descendants of people in gravesites that were found in the county earlier this year.

Chesterfield County officials say that during ongoing construction of the Nash Road extension crews discovered a gravesite dating back to the mid-19th century.

Historic research indicates that the cemetery contains members of the Graves family.

"The lone identified burial is likely that of Nancy “Ann” C. Graves, wife of Samuel Hancock, daughter of Benjamin Graves and Mary Grove, mother of Madison Hancock, Mary Ann Hancock, Indiana Jane Hancock, Martha S. Hancock, Samuel Hancock, Virginia Hancock, and Benjamin Hancock," Chesterfield County officials wrote in a release.

Since the initial discovery, 17 more gravesites, also believed to belong to members of the mid-19th century Graves/Hancock family were found clustered in the same small area within the road construction site.

"With the help of historic land recordings and ground-penetrating radar, historic archeologists have found no other gravesites within the construction area and have no plans for any further exhumations or gravesite surveys within the vicinity," officials would explain.

Following the discovery, the county issued a public notice on June 3 that will remain posted for 30 days to locate the descendants of the family. After the 30 day period, the county will then apply for a permit to begin removing the gravesites from the path of the Nash Road extension.

“It’s important we continue our work with the Department of Historic Resources and Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to not only identify who these people were, but to learn more about their potential contributions to the rich history of Chesterfield,” said CDOT Director Chessa Walker. “We owe it to these descendants and our community to make sure any removal process is done with care and respect.”

Chesterfield has seen incidents like this in the past. According to the county, during work on their modern Circuit Court courthouse in the 90's gravesites were discovered and had to be relocated.

Officials add that the gravesites haven't delayed construction on the road's extension.

Currently crews are instead focusing on building a bridge in an area away from the graves that crews can still access.

