Chesterfield County fatal crash now under investigation by Virginia State Police

Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A fatal crash that happened in Chesterfield County early Monday morning is now under investigation by Virginia State Police.

VSP says that they were called to a single vehicle crash on the exit ramp from eastbound Route 10 to southbound I-295 in Chesterfield County at 12:23 a.m. Monday.

There officials say a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Christopher Jamel Valentinue, a 37-year-old from Midlothian, ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees.

Valentine would die from his injuries at the scene and according to police was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

