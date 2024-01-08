Local hotelier secures Chesterfield County’s approval for new extended-stay hotel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Sina Hospitality project that’s been in the works for several years is moving forward.

The Chesterfield-based hotel operator is planning to build a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel at 101 N. Providence Road in the northern part of the county.

With a recent zoning approval in hand, Ravi Patel, who leads Sina, said the plan is to break ground for the hotel in May or June 2024. The 90 rooms in the four-story extended-stay hotel will feature kitchenettes.

He anticipated it would take about 18 months to complete the project estimated to cost between $15 million and $17 million, a figure that includes construction, land and other expenses.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.