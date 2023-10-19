Chesterfield County Courthouse Landing project breaks ground with tenants locked in

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A long-planned mixed-use project in Chesterfield has taken another step forward after new developers came on earlier this year to guide it to the starting line.

Ground was broken Wednesday at Courthouse Landing, which will bring hundreds of residences, at least 250,000 square feet of commercial space and a hotel to the roughly 124-acre site near the intersection of Courthouse and Iron Bridge roads.

As site work gets underway, the development already has a number of commercial tenants signed on, including Panera Bread, Panda Express, Outback Steakhouse, Sheetz, Virginia Credit Union, Touchstone Bank and carwash chain ModWash, according to a layout map of the development on display at the groundbreaking event.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.