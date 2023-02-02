Drive-by shooting in new Chesterfield neighborhood rattles residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fairly-new western Chesterfield community is on edge after a shooting on Monday night.

"I was sitting on my bed, just scrolling through my phone and all I hear is pow, pow, pow, pow, pow," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said.

Police said on Monday at 8:43 p.m., two homes were struck by gunfire in the 8300 block of Cobblecreek Road. No one was injured but police found multiple shell casings along Spring Run Road.

"You don't know if it's random or targeted or if a bullet is going to come through the wall," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said.

People are asking for those who live in the community to check their home surveillance cameras to see if they can find a suspect car.

Meanwhile, many residents continue to look over their shoulder as the incident has rattled the neighbor's nerves, with many saying that it hit too close to home.

"It's scary! We live out here, our kids play outside. I shouldn't have to tell my child to duck under their bed. I mean, my husband works at night. It's scary," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their anonymous tipline at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.