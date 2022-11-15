Richmond man arrested in connection to shooting at Chesterfield Cook Out drive-thru

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened over the summer at a Cook Out drive-thru on Midlothian Turnpike.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on July 31, and left one woman injured.

Chesterfield Police said surveillance video showed a driver of a vehicle shooting a gun through the car door at the drive-thru window of the fast food business.

Detectives obtained warrants for Jose D. Hernandez of Richmond for reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful shooting of another, unlawfully shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building in relation to the incident.

Hernandez was arrested on Nov. 8 and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police said they continue to investigate and are thankful for the community's assistance in this in investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

