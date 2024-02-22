Chesterfield picks contractor to build new $9M fields at River City Sportsplex

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield aims to open new fields at River City Sportsplex later this year and has just named the general contractor to oversee the construction.
County supervisors on Wednesday approved a $9.2 million contract with New York-based Landtek Group Inc. to build four new synthetic turf athletic fields at the county-owned 115-acre sports complex near Brandermill.
The upcoming fields are expected to be playable in October and come in the first construction phase of a larger renovation and expansion project planned at the Sportsplex, which hosts visiting youth sports tournaments as well as local events.
