Chesterfield picks contractor to build new $9M fields at River City Sportsplex

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield aims to open new fields at River City Sportsplex later this year and has just named the general contractor to oversee the construction.

County supervisors on Wednesday approved a $9.2 million contract with New York-based Landtek Group Inc. to build four new synthetic turf athletic fields at the county-owned 115-acre sports complex near Brandermill.

The upcoming fields are expected to be playable in October and come in the first construction phase of a larger renovation and expansion project planned at the Sportsplex, which hosts visiting youth sports tournaments as well as local events.

