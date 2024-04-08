Chesterfield-based chili condiment company expands into area grocery stores

RICHMOND, Va. -- A chili condiment devised to spice up one man’s diet is now available in a handful of local grocery stores.

Chesterfield-based Sijang, run by husband-and-wife team Chris and Kaitlyn Fitzner, is underway on a push to get jars of its Garlic Chili Crunch into brick-and-mortar retailers.

The oil-based product is now in eight Richmond-area shops such as Ellwood Thompson’s, Good Foods Grocery, Outpost Richmond and The Market at 25th.

The expansion kicked off earlier this year after a few months of selling the condiment strictly online through Sijang’s website and Amazon. Chris Fitzner said the goal for retail rollout is to in 50 stores both in the area and out of town by the end of 2024.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.