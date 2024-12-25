Watch Now
'Cancel Christmas? Not on our watch!' Chesterfield Police say they foiled a Christmastime crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield police made a significant shoplifting bust ahead of the holiday season.

Police report that several people entered a Walmart on Route 10 and a Burlington store on Route 1 last weekend, stole numerous items, and exited through the emergency doors.

"They hit two stores within minutes of each other, loaded shopping carts, and then threw the items in a truck and fled," Chesterfield police posted on social media.

The suspects loaded the stolen merchandise, valued at over $6,000, into the back of a U-Haul truck before driving off.

Police later spotted the U-Haul on Interstate 95 near Willis Road.

When the driver failed to stop for police, officers used a roadblock to stop the vehicle.

Multiple arrests were made in connection with the incident, and the stolen goods were recovered.

"We're not saying we saved Christmas or anything... but it's a good feeling to recover some gifts just in time for our residents' last minute shopping ventures," police said.

