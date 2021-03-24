Chesterfield child sex sting nets 20 men between the ages of 19 and 68

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Twenty men, between the ages of 19 and 68, were arrested and charged as part of a Chesterfield Police child sex sting operation.

"During the two-day operation, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

Chesterfield Police released the names and ages of those charged:

Larry A. Brown, 40, of the 20600 block of Willowdale Drive, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of the 400 block of Perimeter Drive, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

William M. Rhea, 28, of the 1400 block of Lockett Ridge Road, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of the 5600 block of Tumbleweed Circle in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

James G. Bower III, 56, of the 4500 block of Lake Summer Mews, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;

Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, of the 2400 block of Concord Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution

Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of the 3300 block of Granby Street in Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment.

Brian P. McTamaney, 38, of the 600 block of Arnold Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of the 3400 block of Grove Gate Court in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of the 500 block of N. 7th Avenue in Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Darryl D. Smith, 43, of the 4000 block of North Avenue in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Henry L. Raynor, 35, of the 300 block of North Avenue in Newport News, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

William A. Mustain, 68, of the 3000 block of Stony Lake Drive in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of the 1400 block of Berrymeade Hills Court in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Anthony B. Green, 32, of the 3300 block of Tanners Way, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of the 100 block of Cotton Blossom Court in Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of the 6600 block of Wimbledon Drive, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of the 900 block of Glebe Landing Road in Essex, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

Julian A. Jackson, 31, of the 12400 block of Carnoustie Lane, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.