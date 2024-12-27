Chesterfield firefighters free cat with pipe stuck around his neck: 'A purrfect rescue'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County firefighters helped a stray cat who had his neck stuck in a pipe on Christmas Eve.

A post from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the cat's neck had been stuck in the pipe for several days.

Firefighters were able to cut the pipe off and the cat was taken to Richmond Animal League for a check up.

The post says RAL named the cat "Christmas Miracle."

