Some Chesterfield neighborhoods experiencing rash of car break-ins: 'Everyone is on high alert'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some Chesterfield neighbors have told CBS 6 that waking up at 2 a.m. to Ring camera alerts is getting old.

They say they fear the thieves breaking into their cars in the middle of the night and setting off the Ring cameras may be armed.

"They're watching me because I made eye contact with (one of the thieves). I knew what was happening because I saw the post about what was happening in Roundtree," said a neighbor who would like to remain anonymous.

The neighbor, a mother living in the Magnolia Green homes in Chesterfield, says her concern is that the thieves would circle back to her neighborhood, and the result could be worse.

"They need to stay out of here because these neighbors have guns. They're pissed, and everyone is on high alert," she said.

Neighbors in Chesterfield's Moseley area say they have been hit hard with car break-ins in Aston Oaks, where dozens of break-ins ended with damage.

Ring Camera Footage One of the thieves caught on surveillance footage

Ring Camera Footage Another of the thieves caught on surveillance footage

"They cut the soft top of the Jeep and took her purse and school laptop and then ditched it in another part of the neighborhood," said Justin Phibbs, a victim of one of the break-ins.

"We all have young children around here and sometimes you forget to lock your cars. Living in a nice neighborhood we should be able to feel like our belongings are secure," Phibbs said.

Phibbs says the thieves rummaged through two of his cars, taking a cheap pair of sunglasses and leaving his wallet behind.

Neighbors are also noticing that bright lights and rolling cameras don't seem to deter the thieves from breaking in.

"That kid walked up the driveway with all the lights on and security cameras and didn't care. No masks and no gloves." Phibbs said "When you're going in people's cars and taking personal stuff and walking through the neighborhood with young kids - you've crossed the line."

Police say if you recognize any of the suspects in the surveillance footage to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

