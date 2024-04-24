Chesterfield County Police searching for missing man

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are now asking for the public's help finding a missing man they say hasn't been seen in over a week.

Police say Brenton Washington, a 22-year-old man was last seen by a relative when they dropped him off at a motel in the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike on April 17.

He is believed to have left the motel between April 18 and 21. Since then his family says they have not been able to get in touch with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

