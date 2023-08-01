Chesterfield breaks ground on what may be world's largest indoor vertical farm

RICHMOND, Va. — Ground broken in Chesterfield County is set to grow fresh produce — 30 feet in the air. Plenty Unlimited Inc., a San Francisco-based company, has begun construction on a vertical indoor farming campus that, when completed, is expected to be the largest such operation in the world. The campus, to be developed in phases totaling $300 million, sits on 120 acres in the Meadowville Technology Park. Several structures will be built, with the first planned to be a 100,000-square-foot vertical farm that’ll be used to grow Driscoll’s strawberries.

