Chesterfield board OKs bond issuance to fund Powhite extension, other road projects

BizSense
Posted at 6:37 AM, May 30, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The effort to line up funding for the long-planned Powhite Parkway extension in western Chesterfield County took another step forward this month.

The county Board of Supervisors in early May approved the issuance of up to $350 million in bonds for transportation projects, among them the first phase of the Powhite extension.

The initial phase of the extension would lengthen the parkway by 2.25 miles to Woolridge Road from its current terminus near its interchange with Route 288. That first stage also involves construction of an interchange at Charter Colony Parkway and overpasses on Watermill and Brandermill parkways.

County officials previously estimated the first phase of the project to cost $170 million, which would be covered by the bonds and other funding sources.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

