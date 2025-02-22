Chesterfield celebrates Black businesses with Vendor Fair: 'This is an opportunity'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events dedicated to recognizing Black businesses and culture, including a fair for Central Virginia entrepreneurs on Saturday.

The Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beulah Recreation Center in North Chesterfield aims to celebrate Black-owned businesses in partnership with the Richmond Night Market.

"We have a small business workshop and then the Black History Month Vendor Marketing Fair,” Tonya Leabough, Chesterfield County's Black History Month coordinator, said.

The open-air market is held every second Saturday from April to December at the 17th Street Market.

“It’s a place where families can come out to celebrate the diversity of the arts here in our region,” Melody Short from Richmond Night Market said.

There is live music, a DJ and activities for children so they can get involved with art. We feature live music.

Short emphasized the importance of supporting Black artists and small business owners.

“This is an opportunity for you to be intentional about spending Black with Black artists, Black small business owners and to engage in art with Black artists,” Short explained. "We always feature up to 40 vendors. They're able to sell their pieces and connect with community."

Leabough said the county also has a variety of programs — from music to plays — at recreation and senior centers, libraries and museums.

That includes a performance of “A Loving Community,” a play with music commissioned by Virginia Opera, on Feb. 25 at Chesterfield Baptist Church. The performance includes excerpts from the new opera “Loving v. Virginia,” set to premiere in Richmond in May.

