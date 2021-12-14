Watch
Chesterfield County Police investigate deadly triple shooting

Two people were killed and a third person was injured in an early-morning shooting at a home on Barksbridge Road, according to Chesterfield County Police. December 14, 2021.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Dec 14, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed and a third person was injured in an early-morning shooting at a home on Barkbridge Road, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. They found one person dead in the front yard of the home and two other victims inside.

One victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, but police said that person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The third victim was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this shooting was domestic-related.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

