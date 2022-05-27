Chesterfield approves rezoning for 600 homes, technology park in Upper Magnolia Green
Jack Jacobs
Opponents of the Upper Magnolia Green technology park gathered outside the Board of Supervisors meeting room prior to its vote Thursday.
Posted at 8:37 AM, May 27, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The stage is set for the development of 2,400 acres in western Chesterfield County with a new technology park and hundreds of homes. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to approve a county-initiated rezoning request needed for a proposed technology park and public facilities on a 1,700-acre portion of the site in the so-called Upper Magnolia Green area near Moseley. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
