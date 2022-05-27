Chesterfield approves rezoning for 600 homes, technology park in Upper Magnolia Green

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The stage is set for the development of 2,400 acres in western Chesterfield County with a new technology park and hundreds of homes. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to approve a county-initiated rezoning request needed for a proposed technology park and public facilities on a 1,700-acre portion of the site in the so-called Upper Magnolia Green area near Moseley. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

