Better Housing Coalition breaks ground on $17M apartment project in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it continues an expansion of a considerably larger project in the county’s northeast corner, a local housing nonprofit is extending its reach deeper into Chesterfield with an apartment development along Genito Road.

Better Housing Coalition recently broke ground on Horner Run Apartments, a three-story building with 49 income-based units that will rise just south of Genito’s intersection with Hull Street Road.

The $17 million development marks new territory in Chesterfield for the Richmond-based nonprofit, whose other properties in the county – Winchester Greens and the under-construction Winchester Forest – are concentrated along the Route 1 corridor.

