Chesterfield After Hours to continue at River City Sportsplex with tweaked county agreement

RICHMOND, Va. -- The show will go on at River City Sportsplex.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors recently approved an amended agreement between the county and concert promoter EventMakers-USA to allow the company to continue to hold its Chesterfield After Hours concert series at River City Sportsplex this year.

The 2024 agreement is largely similar to the contract that regulated EventMakers’ use of the venue last year, though it tweaks the fees paid to the county for use of the site and how long concerts can last into the night.

Moving forward, EventMakers will pay the county $4,000 per event to hold a concert at the Sportsplex. The company paid $7,250 to the county per show under the 2023 agreement.

EventMakers is planning to hold a minimum of eight concerts as part of the Chesterfield After Hours series in 2024, the company’s managing producer Matthew Creeger said in an interview with BizSense.

