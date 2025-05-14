Watch Now
Crash closes lane on I-95 South in Chesterfield, seek alternate routes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There are about four miles of delays on I-95 South in Chesterfield due to a crash closing the left lane.

"The left lane is closed on southbound I-95 at mile marker 62.8 near Exit 62 (Route 288) in Chesterfield County due to a crash. Traffic delays are approximately 4.0 miles," VDOT shared in an announcement. "Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

