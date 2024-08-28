Chesterfield dispatcher says new 911 live-stream software will 'make the job easier'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Kathryn Zawadzki helps people during incredibly stressful moments as an emergency communications officer — or 9-1-1 dispatcher — in Chesterfield.

Until now, she and her colleagues provided that help mostly over the phone, which will soon change thanks to a new live-stream software.

The software will allow callers to show dispatchers what is happening in an emergency in real time using their smartphones.

“I feel we’re going to feel like we’re doing more because we’re stuck behind the console, and now we’re going to be out there with the caller — with the citizen — in live time. So, we’re going to feel even more involved," Zawadzki said.

WTVR Kathryn Zawadzki

Called 'Prepared 911,' Chesterfield will launch the technology on September 1.

When a caller dials 911, the dispatcher can then send them a link on the smartphone to begin the streaming session. The caller must allow access to their location, camera, and microphone for the live stream to proceed.

If they do so, the dispatcher is provided a live video from the phone's camera, an exact location of where the call is coming from, and the ability to text with the caller during the stream.

Callers can also provide images and video through the link, officials said.

"We can find people, get them the information they need, get the information we need to get them the right resources there," said Tommy Tucker, the director of Emergency Communications for Chesterfield County.

Tucker said they will only request to use the software on certain types of calls to 911. The real-time condition information allows police, fire, and EMS crews to better understand what they are rushing into before arriving on scene, he said.

WTVR Tommy Tucker

“The more they know, they can gauge their response before they even get on the scene so we’re really looking forward to that," Tucker said. "Really violent type crimes will be big ones for us, structure fires so we can get a look at the building — how much fire is showing, life-safety issues, a hazardous material type scene."

Callers can end the live sessions at any moment, similar to hanging up on a phone call. Both the caller and dispatcher have the ability to blank out the phone's screen if a caller is in a dangerous situation.

"We have no ability to take over anyone’s phone. We don’t have access to their settings. The only thing we have access to is their camera and microphone. If they choose not to do that, it’s totally up to them," Tucker said.

WTVR

Dispatchers can blur the live image if it is too graphic as well.

“It’s nice that even though we are going to have access to be able to visualize what emergencies we’re working with, we can still protect ourselves and our mental health," Zawadzki said

After training on both sides of the program, Zwadadzki said anyone who can use a smartphone should be able to figure out the interface.

"There’s a big sense of pride in being able to help our citizens and field responders, so getting one more tool for us to use to help them even better is going to make the job a lot easier," she said.

You can learn more about the software here. Also, Chesterfield is currently hiring more emergency communications officers.



