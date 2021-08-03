Chesterfield Police add extra patrols on Hull Street for '360 Blitz'

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County are adding patrols and radars along Hull Street this week in an effort to combat dangerous driving on the one of the main corridors in Central Virginia that's seen fatalities.

The effort is part of partnership with other law enforcement agencies across Virginia, who will be adding patrols along Route 360 in their individual regions. It's called "360 Blitz."

The joint operation will take place all week long to try and prevent accidents and fatalities.

Chesterfield Police said Hull Street saw 10 fatalities last year.

Just Monday alone, Chesterfield Police had five units hand out nearly 100 tickets. Now, they're urging folks to put down the distractions, buckle up and take your time.

"Hopefully, they'll see us out there and then just voluntarily comply with the law, so we don't have to stop cars," Sgt. Stephan Rouze said. "When people continue to speed, we're going to have to stop them, issue them summonses and hopefully again it's to get them to slow down because the faster you go, the longer it's going to take you to stop and the more severe the impact will be if you get into a crash."

