Man dies after what appears to be 'accidental' shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Va. — A man died after what police are investigating as an accidental shooting in Chester on Thursday.

The shooting happened along Winfree Street just before 4 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Chesterfield County police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

