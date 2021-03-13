Man killed at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Chester Road gas station.

Police were called to the Exxon station at 9900 Chester Road at about 10: 50 p.m. on Friday, March 12, to investigate a shooting.

"Officers located an adult male inside a vehicle that had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

